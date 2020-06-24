Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

817 Cactus Drive Available 06/06/20 Great Round Rock with Great Floor Plan - Lovely Round Rock Residence in convenient location ready to move in! Amazing features include a fantastic floor plan, timeless stone fireplace in family room, spacious master suite, elegant light fixtures, thoughtful finishes in every bed and bath, updated painting work, and beautiful wood flooring throughout. French doors opens to spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Minutes from roadways, local elementary school and shopping centers!



(RLNE3020465)