7220 Wyoming Spring Drive Unit 1302

Round Rock Condo For Rent - This gorgeous updated condo is move in ready & perfect for entertaining with a spacious living area, large open kitchen, stainless appliances & dining area. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry & granite counters. Upstairs features dual masters w/walk in closets. Baths include upgraded cabinets, granite, laundry area & flex space perfect for reading or home office. Master bath has dual sinks, oversize shower w/glass enclosure. 1 Car attached garage with additional assigned spot. Apply Today at https://mda.quickleasepro.com

