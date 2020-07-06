All apartments in Round Rock
7035 Donato Place

7035 Donato Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7035 Donato Pl, Round Rock, TX 78665
Legends Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this Modern Classic 5 bedroom 3 bath home with room for the entire family to reside in comfort. Enjoy the culdesac lot, grand stone fireplace and back porch. Main level master. This home includes modern elements such as oversized floor tiles, granite countertops, white open kitchen with subway tile backsplash. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 Donato Place have any available units?
7035 Donato Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 Donato Place have?
Some of 7035 Donato Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Donato Place currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Donato Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 Donato Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7035 Donato Place is pet friendly.
Does 7035 Donato Place offer parking?
No, 7035 Donato Place does not offer parking.
Does 7035 Donato Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 Donato Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 Donato Place have a pool?
No, 7035 Donato Place does not have a pool.
Does 7035 Donato Place have accessible units?
No, 7035 Donato Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 Donato Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7035 Donato Place does not have units with dishwashers.

