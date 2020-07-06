7035 Donato Place

Amenities

Come home to this Modern Classic 5 bedroom 3 bath home with room for the entire family to reside in comfort. Enjoy the culdesac lot, grand stone fireplace and back porch. Main level master. This home includes modern elements such as oversized floor tiles, granite countertops, white open kitchen with subway tile backsplash. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.