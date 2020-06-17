All apartments in Round Rock
670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

670 Louis Henna Boulevard · (512) 518-4266
Location

670 Louis Henna Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78664
Stonehaven

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,096

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45. Inside this pet-friendly community you?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, a waterscape pool, business center, hot tub theater room and nice courtyards. Tour this incredible apartment today and marvel at the many features including mini blinds, high ceilings, an oversized walk-in closet, a microwave, private patio/balcony and washer and dryer connections. ?Love Where You Live? finally makes sense! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have any available units?
670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD has a unit available for $1,096 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have?
Some of 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD offer parking?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD has a pool.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
