632 Fort Thomas Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:00 PM

632 Fort Thomas Place

632 Fort Thomas Place · No Longer Available
Location

632 Fort Thomas Place, Round Rock, TX 78664
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath available now! Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, dark wood laminate floors, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. Washer dryer included in laundry room. Kitchen offers lots of space to move around, breakfast area, center island and all black appliances. Half bath down. All bedrooms upstairs. Master suite provides oversized bedroom, garden tub, separate shower and large closets. Covered backyard patio, sprinkler system and garage door opener. Close to Dell, grocery stores, shopping, Toll 45, Toll 130 and Mopac (Loop 1).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
