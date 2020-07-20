632 Fort Thomas Place

Amenities
Modern 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath available now! Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, dark wood laminate floors, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. Washer dryer included in laundry room. Kitchen offers lots of space to move around, breakfast area, center island and all black appliances. Half bath down. All bedrooms upstairs. Master suite provides oversized bedroom, garden tub, separate shower and large closets. Covered backyard patio, sprinkler system and garage door opener. Close to Dell, grocery stores, shopping, Toll 45, Toll 130 and Mopac (Loop 1).
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.