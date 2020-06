Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

623 Wagon Wheel Drive Available 07/10/20 Lovely Home in Round Rock - Available NOW! - This lovely 3/2 has been recently updated with wood laminate flooring through out and full interior paint! Open kitchen into dining space that has all NEW appliances! Huge stone fireplace in living with built-in bookcase! Both bathrooms have been updated too! Large backyard with privacy fence. Walkways out of side garage door for easy access to yard while working in the garage! Close to shopping and restaurants in the La Frontera Mall.



(RLNE2608466)