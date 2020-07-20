All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 615 Palo Duro Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
615 Palo Duro Loop
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM

615 Palo Duro Loop

615 Palo Duro Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

615 Palo Duro Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

** Video Walk-Through Tour: https://youtu.be/7PH_Tsv2s5M **

This massive 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath recently built 2-Story features an open floor plan with expansive living area downstairs and soaring vaulted ceilings. Gorgeous kitchen with custom island and granite counters, tile backsplash, walk in pantry. Private office area near front foyer entry. Huge master suite downstairs w/garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and massive walk in closet. Beautiful wrought-iron railing surrounds staircase leading to second floor. Large second living room/game room upstairs along with 3 additional large bedrooms with high ceilings! Home has been nicely maintained and well cared for. New designer paint and Nest thermostat included! Community pool! Highly regarded Round Rock schools!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Warner Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2014

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Extremely Large Everything!
- Open Floorplan!
- High Ceilings!
- Granite Counter tops!
- Stainless Steel Aplliances!
- Office/Den, Second Floor Living Space!
- Community Amenities!
- Private Fenced in Backyard with Covered Porch!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Tile Floor, Dining Room, Stove/Oven, Walk-in Closet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Office/Den, Microwave, Loft Layout, Garage (1car), Pool, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), HOA Community, Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), New Property(<5 years), Covered Parking/Car Port, Granite Countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Palo Duro Loop have any available units?
615 Palo Duro Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Palo Duro Loop have?
Some of 615 Palo Duro Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Palo Duro Loop currently offering any rent specials?
615 Palo Duro Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Palo Duro Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Palo Duro Loop is pet friendly.
Does 615 Palo Duro Loop offer parking?
Yes, 615 Palo Duro Loop offers parking.
Does 615 Palo Duro Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Palo Duro Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Palo Duro Loop have a pool?
Yes, 615 Palo Duro Loop has a pool.
Does 615 Palo Duro Loop have accessible units?
No, 615 Palo Duro Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Palo Duro Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Palo Duro Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District