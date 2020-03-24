610 Buckskin Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Round Rock Home - Available NOW! - Completely updated home in Round Rock near La Frontera/IH-35 and the Toll Road. New vinyl plank floors (grey finish) installed through out living and bedrooms - no carpet. Fresh interior paint - light grey to compliment the new floors. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and white tile backsplash. Updated bathrooms include new lighting, vanities and pebble like tile flooring. Hall bath has all new tile surround for shower/walls. Tubs will be refinished.



(RLNE5660876)