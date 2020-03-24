All apartments in Round Rock
610 Buckskin Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

610 Buckskin Drive

610 Buckskin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

610 Buckskin Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Round Rock Home - Available NOW! - Completely updated home in Round Rock near La Frontera/IH-35 and the Toll Road. New vinyl plank floors (grey finish) installed through out living and bedrooms - no carpet. Fresh interior paint - light grey to compliment the new floors. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and white tile backsplash. Updated bathrooms include new lighting, vanities and pebble like tile flooring. Hall bath has all new tile surround for shower/walls. Tubs will be refinished.

(RLNE5660876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

