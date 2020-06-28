Rent Calculator
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
606 Garden Path Dr
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
606 Garden Path Dr
606 Garden Path Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
606 Garden Path Dr, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator and Range. Ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 Garden Path Dr have any available units?
606 Garden Path Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 606 Garden Path Dr have?
Some of 606 Garden Path Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 606 Garden Path Dr currently offering any rent specials?
606 Garden Path Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Garden Path Dr pet-friendly?
No, 606 Garden Path Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 606 Garden Path Dr offer parking?
No, 606 Garden Path Dr does not offer parking.
Does 606 Garden Path Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Garden Path Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Garden Path Dr have a pool?
No, 606 Garden Path Dr does not have a pool.
Does 606 Garden Path Dr have accessible units?
No, 606 Garden Path Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Garden Path Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Garden Path Dr has units with dishwashers.
