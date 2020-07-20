All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:36 AM

5854 Urbano Bend

5854 Urbano Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

5854 Urbano Bnd, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see this recently built, modern patio home! This 3 Bed/2 Bath sits on a corner lot for added privacy and features tile flooring in all common areas, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a charming back patio. High ceilings and ample natural light are an added bonus! The master suite has a large walk-in closet and double vanity! Community amenities include access to a pool, hike & bike trails and a playground!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newer Construction!
- Corner lot!
- Spacious open concept!
- Hard flooring!
- Big Master Suite with walk in closet and marble vanity tops!
- Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters!
- Community Amenities!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Deck, Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, New Property(<5 years), Playground, Pool, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5854 Urbano Bend have any available units?
5854 Urbano Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5854 Urbano Bend have?
Some of 5854 Urbano Bend's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5854 Urbano Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5854 Urbano Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 Urbano Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 5854 Urbano Bend is pet friendly.
Does 5854 Urbano Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5854 Urbano Bend offers parking.
Does 5854 Urbano Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5854 Urbano Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 Urbano Bend have a pool?
Yes, 5854 Urbano Bend has a pool.
Does 5854 Urbano Bend have accessible units?
No, 5854 Urbano Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 Urbano Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 5854 Urbano Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
