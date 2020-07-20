5854 Urbano Bend

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see this recently built, modern patio home! This 3 Bed/2 Bath sits on a corner lot for added privacy and features tile flooring in all common areas, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a charming back patio. High ceilings and ample natural light are an added bonus! The master suite has a large walk-in closet and double vanity! Community amenities include access to a pool, hike & bike trails and a playground!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Newer Construction!

- Corner lot!

- Spacious open concept!

- Hard flooring!

- Big Master Suite with walk in closet and marble vanity tops!

- Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters!

- Community Amenities!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Deck, Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, New Property(<5 years), Playground, Pool, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)