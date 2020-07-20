5854 Urbano Bend

Amenities
Must see this recently built, modern patio home! This 3 Bed/2 Bath sits on a corner lot for added privacy and features tile flooring in all common areas, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a charming back patio. High ceilings and ample natural light are an added bonus! The master suite has a large walk-in closet and double vanity! Community amenities include access to a pool, hike & bike trails and a playground!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2018
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Newer Construction!
- Corner lot!
- Spacious open concept!
- Hard flooring!
- Big Master Suite with walk in closet and marble vanity tops!
- Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters!
- Community Amenities!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Deck, Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, New Property(<5 years), Playground, Pool, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)