All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 500 GREGORY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
500 GREGORY CT
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

500 GREGORY CT

500 Gregory Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

500 Gregory Court, Round Rock, TX 78664
Chapel Hill North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
500 Gregory Ct. - 850 sq. ft. - $1195.00 - 2-1-1 in Round Rock! Home has had a full paint, recently installed vinyl plank floors throughout & blinds. Plenty of counter/cabinet/storage space, W/D Conn in garage & concrete patio w/nice yard! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE5148899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 GREGORY CT have any available units?
500 GREGORY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 GREGORY CT have?
Some of 500 GREGORY CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 GREGORY CT currently offering any rent specials?
500 GREGORY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 GREGORY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 GREGORY CT is pet friendly.
Does 500 GREGORY CT offer parking?
Yes, 500 GREGORY CT offers parking.
Does 500 GREGORY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 GREGORY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 GREGORY CT have a pool?
No, 500 GREGORY CT does not have a pool.
Does 500 GREGORY CT have accessible units?
No, 500 GREGORY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 500 GREGORY CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 GREGORY CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District