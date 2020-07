Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME - NEW INTERIOR PAINT - 2 REFRIGERATORS PLUS WASHER/DRYER - - Great Neighborhood with Park and Pool, Round Rock Schools, 2 Living Spaces, Shed in Backyard, Cul-de Sac, Spacious Interior, Kitchen with Center Island, Refrigerator in Kitchen and in Garage, Washer and Dryer, Huge Pantry with lots of Shelves, Cul-D-Sac, Close to Shopping and Dining, Close to Major Freeway System, MUST SEE



(RLNE5768196)