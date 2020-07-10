All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:00 PM

3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79

3750 Palm Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Round Rock. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 17th 2020. $2,300/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 have any available units?
3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 have?
Some of 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 currently offering any rent specials?
3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 is pet friendly.
Does 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 offer parking?
Yes, 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 offers parking.
Does 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 have a pool?
Yes, 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 has a pool.
Does 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 have accessible units?
Yes, 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 has accessible units.
Does 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 East Palm Valley Boulevard #79 has units with dishwashers.

