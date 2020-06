Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Round Rock with a MASSIVE and expertly landscaped back yard. Home features gourmet kitchen with granite counters, fridge, washer and dryer, hard tiling in kitchen, baths and entry. Lush carpet in bedrooms and main living areas. Lavish master suite with dedicated bath and large walk-in closet. This home will be available for rent in September 2019.