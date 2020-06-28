All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
3649 Texana Loop
3649 Texana Loop

3649 Texana Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Texana Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lakeside Round Rock - Nice 3-2 home on quite cul-de-sac lot. Fresh full interior paint. New carpet. Huge master bedroom. Large secondary bedroom. Formal dining can be used as study. Kitchen opens to living area. Close to schools. Great value and location!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Texana Loop have any available units?
3649 Texana Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3649 Texana Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Texana Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Texana Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Texana Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Texana Loop offer parking?
No, 3649 Texana Loop does not offer parking.
Does 3649 Texana Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 Texana Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Texana Loop have a pool?
No, 3649 Texana Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Texana Loop have accessible units?
No, 3649 Texana Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Texana Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Texana Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3649 Texana Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3649 Texana Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
