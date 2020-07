Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning game room bathtub

3633 Hawk View Street Available 08/17/19 Spacious 4/2.5/2 two story home! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Spacious 4/2.5/2 two story home, Kitchen opens to dining area, Master suite down with garden tub and sep. shower, Oversized game room up that overlooks the living area below. 3 additional bedrooms up also. Must see!



(RLNE4998236)