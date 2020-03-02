All apartments in Round Rock
3502 Cheyenne Street
3502 Cheyenne Street

3502 Cheyenne Street · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Cheyenne Street, Round Rock, TX 78665
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs w/the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee ($15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.
Spacious home offers plenty of room to spread out. Kitchen w/island opens to family room w/fireplace. Tile floors throughout the 1st floor. Spacious master suite facing private backyard. Master bath features granite counter top w/double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Private backyard w/large deck & landscaping perfect for entertaining family & friends. Acclaimed RRISD Schools. Close to shopping & entertaining.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Cheyenne Street have any available units?
3502 Cheyenne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Cheyenne Street have?
Some of 3502 Cheyenne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Cheyenne Street currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Cheyenne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Cheyenne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Cheyenne Street is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Cheyenne Street offer parking?
No, 3502 Cheyenne Street does not offer parking.
Does 3502 Cheyenne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Cheyenne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Cheyenne Street have a pool?
No, 3502 Cheyenne Street does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Cheyenne Street have accessible units?
No, 3502 Cheyenne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Cheyenne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 Cheyenne Street does not have units with dishwashers.

