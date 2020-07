Amenities

Work done by owner in 2015: replaced HVAC unit (inside & out) for low utility bills; easy-care vinyl plank throughout house; 2" blinds; stainless steel stove & microwave; kitchen backslash; and garage door opener! Also comes with a refrigerator. Spacious, open floor plan with large living area, fireplace, formal dining that can be used for office/study; large loft area upstairs; covered patio + wood deck extension. Excellent neighborhood with 2 community pools & parks.