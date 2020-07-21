All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3024 Bent Tree Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3024 Bent Tree Loop
Last updated July 23 2019 at 5:05 PM

3024 Bent Tree Loop

3024 Bent Tree Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3024 Bent Tree Loop, Round Rock, TX 78681
Bent Tree

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is a lovely 3 Bedroom house in the coveted Bent Tree neighborhood! The flooring has been recently renewed with carpet, tile and laminate. The kitchen is just gorgeous! Counter and cabinet upgrades; and it has plenty of space for dinners and social engagements! You'll also find a bonus room/study in the Master Bedroom! Park and Pool is close by for exercise and relaxation.
This is a lovely 3 Bedroom house in the coveted Bent Tree neighborhood! The flooring has been recently renewed with carpet, tile and laminate. The kitchen is just gorgeous! Counter and cabinet upgrades; and it has plenty of space for dinners and social engagements! You'll also find a bonus room/study in the Master Bedroom! Park and Pool is close by for exercise and relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Bent Tree Loop have any available units?
3024 Bent Tree Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Bent Tree Loop have?
Some of 3024 Bent Tree Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Bent Tree Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Bent Tree Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Bent Tree Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Bent Tree Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Bent Tree Loop offer parking?
No, 3024 Bent Tree Loop does not offer parking.
Does 3024 Bent Tree Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Bent Tree Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Bent Tree Loop have a pool?
Yes, 3024 Bent Tree Loop has a pool.
Does 3024 Bent Tree Loop have accessible units?
No, 3024 Bent Tree Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Bent Tree Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Bent Tree Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District