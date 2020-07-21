3024 Bent Tree Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This is a lovely 3 Bedroom house in the coveted Bent Tree neighborhood! The flooring has been recently renewed with carpet, tile and laminate. The kitchen is just gorgeous! Counter and cabinet upgrades; and it has plenty of space for dinners and social engagements! You'll also find a bonus room/study in the Master Bedroom! Park and Pool is close by for exercise and relaxation.

This is a lovely 3 Bedroom house in the coveted Bent Tree neighborhood! The flooring has been recently renewed with carpet, tile and laminate. The kitchen is just gorgeous! Counter and cabinet upgrades; and it has plenty of space for dinners and social engagements! You'll also find a bonus room/study in the Master Bedroom! Park and Pool is close by for exercise and relaxation.