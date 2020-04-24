Amenities

2912 Settlement Drive Available 10/21/19 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 two story home! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful 3/2.5/2 two story home, large shaded backyard, country kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Master up w/garden tub & sep shower, laminate in living, kitchen and dining areas. Carpet in bedrooms only, great view of community lake across the street from the house.



