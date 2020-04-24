All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2912 Settlement Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2912 Settlement Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2912 Settlement Drive

2912 Settlement Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2912 Settlement Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2912 Settlement Drive Available 10/21/19 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 two story home! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful 3/2.5/2 two story home, large shaded backyard, country kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Master up w/garden tub & sep shower, laminate in living, kitchen and dining areas. Carpet in bedrooms only, great view of community lake across the street from the house.

(RLNE5136349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Settlement Drive have any available units?
2912 Settlement Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Settlement Drive have?
Some of 2912 Settlement Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Settlement Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Settlement Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Settlement Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Settlement Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Settlement Drive offer parking?
No, 2912 Settlement Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Settlement Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Settlement Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Settlement Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Settlement Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Settlement Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Settlement Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Settlement Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Settlement Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District