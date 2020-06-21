All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2824 Bluffstone Drive

2824 Bluffstone Drive · (512) 618-9228
Location

2824 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2824 Bluffstone Drive · Avail. Jul 18

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Amenities

2824 Bluffstone Drive Available 07/18/20 Nice 3B/2B Home in Settlers Overlook! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock! Granite counter tops, open floor plan, spacious master, walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, double vanity, covered patio with fenced backyard, and 2 car garage. Definitely a must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Bluffstone Drive have any available units?
2824 Bluffstone Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Bluffstone Drive have?
Some of 2824 Bluffstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Bluffstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Bluffstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Bluffstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Bluffstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2824 Bluffstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Bluffstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 2824 Bluffstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Bluffstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Bluffstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2824 Bluffstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Bluffstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2824 Bluffstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Bluffstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Bluffstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
