2737 Claremont CT

Stunning newly renovated modern-looking single-story with great natural lighting and the best location in popular Round Rock community, Legends Village! Walking distance to the Double File Trail Elementary School. Dell Diamond Stadium nearby provides firework view from the backyard. Round Rock Aquarium, Kalahari Water Park, Premium Outlet all in minutes driving distance. 3 bed 2 bath, large kitchen opens to spacious family room, hard tile and wood flooring, upgraded counter tops, backyard patio, and more!