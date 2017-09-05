All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
2737 Claremont CT
2737 Claremont CT

2737 Claremont Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Claremont Ct, Round Rock, TX 78665
Legends Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning newly renovated modern-looking single-story with great natural lighting and the best location in popular Round Rock community, Legends Village! Walking distance to the Double File Trail Elementary School. Dell Diamond Stadium nearby provides firework view from the backyard. Round Rock Aquarium, Kalahari Water Park, Premium Outlet all in minutes driving distance. 3 bed 2 bath, large kitchen opens to spacious family room, hard tile and wood flooring, upgraded counter tops, backyard patio, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Claremont CT have any available units?
2737 Claremont CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 2737 Claremont CT currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Claremont CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Claremont CT pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Claremont CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2737 Claremont CT offer parking?
No, 2737 Claremont CT does not offer parking.
Does 2737 Claremont CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Claremont CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Claremont CT have a pool?
No, 2737 Claremont CT does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Claremont CT have accessible units?
No, 2737 Claremont CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Claremont CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 Claremont CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Claremont CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 Claremont CT does not have units with air conditioning.
