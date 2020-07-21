All apartments in Round Rock
2505 Rusk CT
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM

2505 Rusk CT

2505 Rusk Court · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Rusk Court, Round Rock, TX 78665
Sonoma

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
parking
garage
*Vacant GO* Located in quiet cul-de-sac in Sonoma*RRISD Schools*House in pristine condition*Large Open Kitchen/Breakfast/Living Area*Formal Dining*Flooring like new*Built in drawers in the closets of bedrooms*Master has double vanity*garden tub*separate shower. 3 bedrooms plus Office off Master. Free standing Gas Range w/5 burners, microwave/Wash/dryer/water softener *12 month lease with 24 month option. All Applications must be submitted online.*Please call listing agent prior to submitting application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

