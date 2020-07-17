Amenities

2501 Willow Way Available 04/15/19 Great well-kept 3bdrm/2bth home available in South Creek! - Great well-kept home in South Creek with easy access to tolls and highways. PRICED RIGHT!! ** LAMINATE WOOD flooring throughout the home!! NO CARPET!! Open floor plan with bonus study/office in the front entryway. Mother in law plan with upgraded ceiling fans in master and living area. New dishwasher just installed, re-glazed bathtub in master bath, and New Ceramic tile flooring just installed in the laundry room. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE2938239)