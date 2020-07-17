All apartments in Round Rock
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2501 Willow Way
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

2501 Willow Way

2501 Willow Way · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Willow Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2501 Willow Way Available 04/15/19 Great well-kept 3bdrm/2bth home available in South Creek! - Great well-kept home in South Creek with easy access to tolls and highways. PRICED RIGHT!! ** LAMINATE WOOD flooring throughout the home!! NO CARPET!! Open floor plan with bonus study/office in the front entryway. Mother in law plan with upgraded ceiling fans in master and living area. New dishwasher just installed, re-glazed bathtub in master bath, and New Ceramic tile flooring just installed in the laundry room. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2938239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

