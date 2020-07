Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House for Rent in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house for lease in Round Rock with wood & tile flooring through out! Spacious living room with fireplace. Breakfast area. Updated counter tops in the kitchen. High ceilings & two walk-in closets in the master suite! The utility room offers washer & dryer connections. Two car garage & large backyard with wood privacy fence!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5527583)