2305 Mimosa Trail
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2305 Mimosa Trail

2305 Mimosa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Mimosa Trail, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Story - Open Feel Home - Move In Ready! - Beautiful single story home in Round Rock. The home features vinyl plank & tile flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen & dining space opens nicely into the living room with breakfast bar & central island in kitchen. Large master suite features double sinks, garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Easy access to IH-35 & Toll Roads, close to shopping & schools.

Home comes with Washer, Dryer, Fridge & counter-top Microwave. These are not maintained by owner, if they breakdown they'll be removed.

?NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5845226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

