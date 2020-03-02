2305 Mimosa Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Story - Open Feel Home - Move In Ready! - Beautiful single story home in Round Rock. The home features vinyl plank & tile flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen & dining space opens nicely into the living room with breakfast bar & central island in kitchen. Large master suite features double sinks, garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Easy access to IH-35 & Toll Roads, close to shopping & schools.



Home comes with Washer, Dryer, Fridge & counter-top Microwave. These are not maintained by owner, if they breakdown they'll be removed.



?NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Round Rock ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



