Round Rock, TX
2302 Valerian Trl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2302 Valerian Trl

2302 Valerian Trail · (512) 666-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2302 Valerian Trail, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous two-story gem in Round Rock! This property features an open concept layout with two living areas, formal dining and a breakfast area, fireplace in the family room, large master suite with seating area, double vanity, soaking tub, and walk in closet, ceiling fans throughout, private backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining, two car attached garage, and more! Refrigerator will be included! Just minutes from local shops and restaurants. Beat the rush and apply TODAY!

(RLNE5695371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Valerian Trl have any available units?
2302 Valerian Trl has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Valerian Trl have?
Some of 2302 Valerian Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Valerian Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Valerian Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Valerian Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 Valerian Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2302 Valerian Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Valerian Trl does offer parking.
Does 2302 Valerian Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Valerian Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Valerian Trl have a pool?
No, 2302 Valerian Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Valerian Trl have accessible units?
No, 2302 Valerian Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Valerian Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Valerian Trl has units with dishwashers.
