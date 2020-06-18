2302 Valerian Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous two-story gem in Round Rock! This property features an open concept layout with two living areas, formal dining and a breakfast area, fireplace in the family room, large master suite with seating area, double vanity, soaking tub, and walk in closet, ceiling fans throughout, private backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining, two car attached garage, and more! Refrigerator will be included! Just minutes from local shops and restaurants. Beat the rush and apply TODAY!



(RLNE5695371)