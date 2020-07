Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Home recently renovated with tiled floor and interior completely painted. NO CARPET. Lovely home with a spacious Family room accented with a wood burning fireplace. Inviting open floor plan. Back door opens to a newly built deck and a large back yard with shade trees. Back fenced getting replaced end of Oct. Frontier park just a two minute walk away. Super close to La Frontera shopping, I-35 and toll roads. House is move-in ready.