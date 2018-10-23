2017 Rachel Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home ready for move in! 3 bed/ 2 bath. Single story. Tall ceilings. Lots of windows. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, island, lots of space and open to living room. Master Bedroom suite offers ample room, garden tub, seperate shower and walk in closet. Backyard has a small covered patio. Walking distance to Dell campus. Great schools. Home in Enclave at Town Centre



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.