2017 Rachel Lane
2017 Rachel Lane

Location

2017 Rachel Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Enclave at Towne Centre

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Gorgeous home ready for move in! 3 bed/ 2 bath. Single story. Tall ceilings. Lots of windows. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, island, lots of space and open to living room. Master Bedroom suite offers ample room, garden tub, seperate shower and walk in closet. Backyard has a small covered patio. Walking distance to Dell campus. Great schools. Home in Enclave at Town Centre

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2017 Rachel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Some of 2017 Rachel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2017 Rachel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 2017 Rachel Lane is pet friendly.
No, 2017 Rachel Lane does not offer parking.
No, 2017 Rachel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 2017 Rachel Lane does not have a pool.
No, 2017 Rachel Lane does not have accessible units.
No, 2017 Rachel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
