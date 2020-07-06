All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2001 Buckley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Buckley Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Jester Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath in Jester Farms - Nice 3-2 single story home. Fresh interior and exterior paint. New carpet. 9' ceilings in living areas and master bedroom. Community pool and park. Private fenced back yard. Great value and location!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE3914386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Buckley Ln. have any available units?
2001 Buckley Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 2001 Buckley Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Buckley Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Buckley Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Buckley Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Buckley Ln. offer parking?
No, 2001 Buckley Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Buckley Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Buckley Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Buckley Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Buckley Ln. has a pool.
Does 2001 Buckley Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2001 Buckley Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Buckley Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Buckley Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Buckley Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Buckley Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

