Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD

1801 Palm Valley Boulevard · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
volleyball court
Come and enjoy dynamic living in the heart of Round Rock! Live near the booming residential, business and shopping districts of this beautiful city while enjoying fantastic amenities like the shimmering pool, business center, volleyball court and clubhouse! Features and perks include washer and dryer connections, a garden-style bathtub, a walk-in closet, fireplace, patio, vaulted ceilings, outside storage, flexible leases, alarmed entry and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD have any available units?
1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD have?
Some of 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD offer parking?
No, 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD has a pool.
Does 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
