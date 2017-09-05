1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool volleyball court

Come and enjoy dynamic living in the heart of Round Rock! Live near the booming residential, business and shopping districts of this beautiful city while enjoying fantastic amenities like the shimmering pool, business center, volleyball court and clubhouse! Features and perks include washer and dryer connections, a garden-style bathtub, a walk-in closet, fireplace, patio, vaulted ceilings, outside storage, flexible leases, alarmed entry and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.