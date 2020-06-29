All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated February 29 2020

1717 Broken Shoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Broken Shoe Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Creek Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
This 3 bed/2.5 bath ranch home is open and airy with vaulted ceiling and large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. Spacious family room, formal dining and covered back patio are perfect for family functions or entertaining. Kitchen has breakfast nook, plenty of storage and comes equipped with refrigerator, microwave and electric range. Crown molding and neutral color palette give the home an elegant look. Enjoy morning runs or evening walks on the trails at Olson Meadows Park. Home is located between Parmer and I-35 with access to great shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets ok; limit two.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Brokenshoe Drive have any available units?
1717 Brokenshoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Brokenshoe Drive have?
Some of 1717 Brokenshoe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Brokenshoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Brokenshoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Brokenshoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Brokenshoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Brokenshoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Brokenshoe Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 Brokenshoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Brokenshoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Brokenshoe Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Brokenshoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Brokenshoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Brokenshoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Brokenshoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Brokenshoe Drive has units with dishwashers.
