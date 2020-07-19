All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1708 Willow Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1708 Willow Vista
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

1708 Willow Vista

1708 Willow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1708 Willow Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location with easy access to I-35,79, and 45 highways.

Home is located in Turtle Creek Village. Features spacious living room area that opens up to kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops and up to date appliances. Seperate laundry room with washer & dryer hookups.
Master bedroom featured on 1st floor with spacious master bath with jetted tub, shower, and a massive walk in closet space.
2nd story of home features addl 2 bedrooms and open landing area for home office space or childrens play pen area.
Home floored with wood flooring in living area, tile in kitchen & bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms and staircase.
Home also features detached rear garage w/ availability for 2 parking spaces.

HOA includes neighborhood park with swimming pool access and community trails for biking, hiking, or running.

Contact me for inquiries in regards to this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Willow Vista have any available units?
1708 Willow Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Willow Vista have?
Some of 1708 Willow Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Willow Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Willow Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Willow Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Willow Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista offers parking.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Willow Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista has a pool.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have accessible units?
No, 1708 Willow Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District