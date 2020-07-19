1708 Willow Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location with easy access to I-35,79, and 45 highways.



Home is located in Turtle Creek Village. Features spacious living room area that opens up to kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops and up to date appliances. Seperate laundry room with washer & dryer hookups.

Master bedroom featured on 1st floor with spacious master bath with jetted tub, shower, and a massive walk in closet space.

2nd story of home features addl 2 bedrooms and open landing area for home office space or childrens play pen area.

Home floored with wood flooring in living area, tile in kitchen & bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms and staircase.

Home also features detached rear garage w/ availability for 2 parking spaces.



HOA includes neighborhood park with swimming pool access and community trails for biking, hiking, or running.



Contact me for inquiries in regards to this property!