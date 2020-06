Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in Round Rock that is sure to please! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath boasts an open floor plan and lots of upgrades. It is situated in a prime location presenting easy access to shopping, etc... New flooring and paint throughout along with a welcoming fireplace in the living area. Don't miss out, come see today!



(RLNE5494281)