1603 Frontier Trail
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1603 Frontier Trail

1603 Frontier Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Frontier Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1603 Frontier Trail Available 08/05/19 Gorgeous Round Rock Home! - Beautiful wood look tile floors recently installed. Totally remodeled in 2016 with a brand new kitchen, flooring, paint, and bathrooms. Updated kitchen complete with granite, new cabinets, and glass tile backsplash, dishwasher, gas stove & built-in microwave and new stainless steel fridge. Nice back patio with private large yard! Close to major retailers, shopping, entertainment, and close access to I-35 and 45. Hurry! This one won't last long!

(RLNE3287570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Frontier Trail have any available units?
1603 Frontier Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Frontier Trail have?
Some of 1603 Frontier Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Frontier Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Frontier Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Frontier Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Frontier Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Frontier Trail offer parking?
No, 1603 Frontier Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Frontier Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Frontier Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Frontier Trail have a pool?
No, 1603 Frontier Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Frontier Trail have accessible units?
No, 1603 Frontier Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Frontier Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Frontier Trail has units with dishwashers.
