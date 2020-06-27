Amenities

1603 Frontier Trail Available 08/05/19 Gorgeous Round Rock Home! - Beautiful wood look tile floors recently installed. Totally remodeled in 2016 with a brand new kitchen, flooring, paint, and bathrooms. Updated kitchen complete with granite, new cabinets, and glass tile backsplash, dishwasher, gas stove & built-in microwave and new stainless steel fridge. Nice back patio with private large yard! Close to major retailers, shopping, entertainment, and close access to I-35 and 45. Hurry! This one won't last long!



