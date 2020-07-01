1602 Diana Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Your first reaction after you see this house is going to be - ' I love this house, I love the space, I love the commute, I love the location and I want to move in'. This is a beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath house that was purchased this week and therefore comes with all the updates needed to move in and very well inspected. Benefits of renting this house -

1. Location, Location, Location - Right off the exit on SH-45 Toll E

2. Very easy commute to major companies

3. Very spacious 3 bedrooms (You will not easily find a house that has all the 3 rooms as spacious as this one)

4. Large Walk in closet (You can almost sleep in there, I am not joking!)

5. New Refrigerator (Side by Side door with water dispenser and ice maker)

6. Formal Living and Dining Area

7. Brand new carpet

8. Brand new paint (Doesn't smell though, don't worry I hear you)

9. Large backyard (free to plant as you like)

10. Laminate flooring for all the wet areas



Call, Email, Text me for more details.



Cell-6096085305.

Email-rr1602diana@gmail.com.



View this house at your own schedule, with a simple code that I will provide. Facetime, Video call, call, text me during the tour to get your questions addressed



You are going to be at peace of mind all the time with a responsive owner who is at your service when needed.