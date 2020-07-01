All apartments in Round Rock
Location

1602 Diana Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Spring Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Your first reaction after you see this house is going to be - ' I love this house, I love the space, I love the commute, I love the location and I want to move in'. This is a beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath house that was purchased this week and therefore comes with all the updates needed to move in and very well inspected. Benefits of renting this house -
1. Location, Location, Location - Right off the exit on SH-45 Toll E
2. Very easy commute to major companies
3. Very spacious 3 bedrooms (You will not easily find a house that has all the 3 rooms as spacious as this one)
4. Large Walk in closet (You can almost sleep in there, I am not joking!)
5. New Refrigerator (Side by Side door with water dispenser and ice maker)
6. Formal Living and Dining Area
7. Brand new carpet
8. Brand new paint (Doesn't smell though, don't worry I hear you)
9. Large backyard (free to plant as you like)
10. Laminate flooring for all the wet areas

Call, Email, Text me for more details.

Cell-6096085305.
Email-rr1602diana@gmail.com.

View this house at your own schedule, with a simple code that I will provide. Facetime, Video call, call, text me during the tour to get your questions addressed

You are going to be at peace of mind all the time with a responsive owner who is at your service when needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Diana Drive have any available units?
1602 Diana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Diana Drive have?
Some of 1602 Diana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Diana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Diana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Diana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Diana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Diana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Diana Drive offers parking.
Does 1602 Diana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Diana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Diana Drive have a pool?
No, 1602 Diana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Diana Drive have accessible units?
No, 1602 Diana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Diana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Diana Drive has units with dishwashers.

