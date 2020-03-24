1535 Parkfield Circle

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Round Rock! - Close to everything! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath in Round Rock! Gorgeous tile throughout the entire first floor! Large bedrooms! Massive Master bedroom! Updated Kitchen! Upgraded covered back porch area!
>>>> Video tour: https://youtu.be/UTOt_cD1Syo <<<<
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock/Windy Park
YEAR BUILT: 2006
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Two-story home
- NO CARPET DOWNSTAIRS
- Near Dell Campus, easy access to I-35, Mopac and other major highways
- Huge Master Suite with 3 closets and built-in desk and entertainment center
- Large second bedroom w/private bath
- Updated kitchen, recessed lighting
- Upgraded outdoor covered patio, great for entertaining and BBQs. Private back yard, fully fenced.
- Attached Garage for parking
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE3007094)