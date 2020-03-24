All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1535 Parkfield Circle

1535 Parkfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Parkfield Circle, Round Rock, TX 78664
Windy Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Round Rock! - Close to everything! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath in Round Rock! Gorgeous tile throughout the entire first floor! Large bedrooms! Massive Master bedroom! Updated Kitchen! Upgraded covered back porch area!

>>>> Video tour: https://youtu.be/UTOt_cD1Syo <<<<

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock/Windy Park
YEAR BUILT: 2006

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Two-story home
- NO CARPET DOWNSTAIRS
- Near Dell Campus, easy access to I-35, Mopac and other major highways
- Huge Master Suite with 3 closets and built-in desk and entertainment center
- Large second bedroom w/private bath
- Updated kitchen, recessed lighting
- Upgraded outdoor covered patio, great for entertaining and BBQs. Private back yard, fully fenced.
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE3007094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Parkfield Circle have any available units?
1535 Parkfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Parkfield Circle have?
Some of 1535 Parkfield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Parkfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Parkfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Parkfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Parkfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Parkfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Parkfield Circle offers parking.
Does 1535 Parkfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Parkfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Parkfield Circle have a pool?
No, 1535 Parkfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Parkfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 1535 Parkfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Parkfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Parkfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

