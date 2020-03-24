1535 Parkfield Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Round Rock! - Close to everything! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath in Round Rock! Gorgeous tile throughout the entire first floor! Large bedrooms! Massive Master bedroom! Updated Kitchen! Upgraded covered back porch area!



>>>> Video tour: https://youtu.be/UTOt_cD1Syo <<<<



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock/Windy Park

YEAR BUILT: 2006



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Two-story home

- NO CARPET DOWNSTAIRS

- Near Dell Campus, easy access to I-35, Mopac and other major highways

- Huge Master Suite with 3 closets and built-in desk and entertainment center

- Large second bedroom w/private bath

- Updated kitchen, recessed lighting

- Upgraded outdoor covered patio, great for entertaining and BBQs. Private back yard, fully fenced.

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



