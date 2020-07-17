1527 Ty Cobb Court

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify!*** Brand New homes AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! Open floor plan with dark floors and new carpet throughout home. Masterbed has beautiful master bath with double sinks, separate shower and tub. Room sizes are approximate. ***Bonus Amenity: Monthly rent includes air filters to be delivered to your doorstep every quarter which will help lower your electricity bill and minimize repairs.*** Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!*** BLINDS AND SOD WILL BE ADDED