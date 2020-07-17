All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
1527 Ty Cobb Court
1527 Ty Cobb Court

1527 Ty Cobb Place · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Ty Cobb Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Ryans Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify!*** Brand New homes AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! Open floor plan with dark floors and new carpet throughout home. Masterbed has beautiful master bath with double sinks, separate shower and tub. Room sizes are approximate. ***Bonus Amenity: Monthly rent includes air filters to be delivered to your doorstep every quarter which will help lower your electricity bill and minimize repairs.*** Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!*** BLINDS AND SOD WILL BE ADDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Ty Cobb Court have any available units?
1527 Ty Cobb Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Ty Cobb Court have?
Some of 1527 Ty Cobb Court's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Ty Cobb Court currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Ty Cobb Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Ty Cobb Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Ty Cobb Court is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Ty Cobb Court offer parking?
No, 1527 Ty Cobb Court does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Ty Cobb Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Ty Cobb Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Ty Cobb Court have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Ty Cobb Court has a pool.
Does 1527 Ty Cobb Court have accessible units?
No, 1527 Ty Cobb Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Ty Cobb Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Ty Cobb Court does not have units with dishwashers.
