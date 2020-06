Amenities

Come home to one of the best and most popular communities in Round Rock! Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to IH-35 and I-45. The clean, comfortable atmosphere here will welcome you right home. Community amenities 5% Military Discount Basketball Court BBQ/Picnic Area Fitness Center Laundry Facilities On-Site Maintenance Pool Apartment amenities Air Conditioner Cable Ready Carpeting Ceiling Fan Dishwasher Fireplace Large Closets Microwave Patio/Balcony W/D Hookup Window Coverings Schedule a personal tour and quickly see why this community is the perfect place to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.