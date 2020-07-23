All apartments in Round Rock
1420 Fort Lloyd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Fort Lloyd Pl, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Round Rock Ranch - Nice 3-2 home in Round Rock Ranch. Fresh interior wall paint and new carpet. Ready for immediate move in. Vaulted ceilings in living area. Kitchen with center island. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Covered patio. Great value and location!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE4905173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Fort Lloyd have any available units?
1420 Fort Lloyd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Fort Lloyd have?
Some of 1420 Fort Lloyd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Fort Lloyd currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Fort Lloyd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Fort Lloyd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Fort Lloyd is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Fort Lloyd offer parking?
No, 1420 Fort Lloyd does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Fort Lloyd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Fort Lloyd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Fort Lloyd have a pool?
No, 1420 Fort Lloyd does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Fort Lloyd have accessible units?
No, 1420 Fort Lloyd does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Fort Lloyd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Fort Lloyd does not have units with dishwashers.
