All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1316 Kenneys Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1316 Kenneys Way
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1316 Kenneys Way

1316 Kenneys Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1316 Kenneys Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Pioneer Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quick Move-In - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living, 1 dining, and a 2-car garage in quiet neighborhood conveniently located just North of HWY 79 off N CR-122 with quick access to toll road. Carpet in bedrooms only, vinyl plank and hard tile in all other areas. Window treatments throughout. Office/study near front door. Family room opens to kitchen with refrigerator, lots of storage and panty closet. Master suite features ceiling fan, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two ample secondary bedrooms near master bedroom. Laundry is centrally located. Small town living with access to amenities such as recreational areas, shopping, and dining. Clean and ready for immediate move in. Professionally managed.

Smoking: No
Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month

(RLNE5291579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Kenneys Way have any available units?
1316 Kenneys Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Kenneys Way have?
Some of 1316 Kenneys Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Kenneys Way currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Kenneys Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Kenneys Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Kenneys Way is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Kenneys Way offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Kenneys Way offers parking.
Does 1316 Kenneys Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Kenneys Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Kenneys Way have a pool?
No, 1316 Kenneys Way does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Kenneys Way have accessible units?
No, 1316 Kenneys Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Kenneys Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Kenneys Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District