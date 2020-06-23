All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1203 Meadows Dr

1203 Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Meadows Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Old Town Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Central Round Rock - Established neighborhood near major roads, shopping areas and employers. Spacious three bedroom, two bath with office or second living with view of street. Large master with sitting area and two closets. Mother in law plan. Two ample secondary bedrooms at front of house. All hard surface floors - no carpet. Ceiling fans, window treatments. Galley kitchen. One car garage. Shaded back yard, chain link fence, large open deck. Professionally managed.

Smoking: No
Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month

(RLNE5091073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Meadows Dr have any available units?
1203 Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Meadows Dr have?
Some of 1203 Meadows Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Meadows Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Meadows Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Meadows Dr offers parking.
Does 1203 Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Meadows Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Meadows Dr have a pool?
No, 1203 Meadows Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 1203 Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Meadows Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
