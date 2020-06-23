1203 Meadows Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

West Central Round Rock - Established neighborhood near major roads, shopping areas and employers. Spacious three bedroom, two bath with office or second living with view of street. Large master with sitting area and two closets. Mother in law plan. Two ample secondary bedrooms at front of house. All hard surface floors - no carpet. Ceiling fans, window treatments. Galley kitchen. One car garage. Shaded back yard, chain link fence, large open deck. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



(RLNE5091073)