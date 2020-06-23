1203 Meadows Dr

Amenities
West Central Round Rock - Established neighborhood near major roads, shopping areas and employers. Spacious three bedroom, two bath with office or second living with view of street. Large master with sitting area and two closets. Mother in law plan. Two ample secondary bedrooms at front of house. All hard surface floors - no carpet. Ceiling fans, window treatments. Galley kitchen. One car garage. Shaded back yard, chain link fence, large open deck. Professionally managed.
Smoking: No
Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month
(RLNE5091073)