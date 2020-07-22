All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:47 PM

1201 Rainbow Cv

1201 Rainbow Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Rainbow Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665
Rainbow Parke

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse with questions or to schedule a showing! Well kept, clean, and refreshed home in a convenient location! Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath with a very flexible floor plan. You can have an eat in kitchen and a formal dining room or turn the formal dining room into an additional living area with plenty of space left over! Open concept kitchen/dining/living! New laminate wood flooring, new carpet, and new paint inside and out! High ceilings, beautiful cast stone gas fireplace, ceiling fans in all the rooms. Solid surface countertops in the kitchen with a large center island and stainless steel appliances! (NO REFRIGERATOR) Large master suite with stand up shower and soaking tub. Additionally, there is a bonus room off the master! You can use it as an office, crafts room, nursery, or just a quiet place to read and relax. Outside is a covered patio, a great metal Morgan shed that is wired for electric power tools, and an awesome pizza oven! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Rainbow Cv have any available units?
1201 Rainbow Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Rainbow Cv have?
Some of 1201 Rainbow Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Rainbow Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Rainbow Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Rainbow Cv pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Rainbow Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1201 Rainbow Cv offer parking?
No, 1201 Rainbow Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Rainbow Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Rainbow Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Rainbow Cv have a pool?
No, 1201 Rainbow Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Rainbow Cv have accessible units?
No, 1201 Rainbow Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Rainbow Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Rainbow Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
