1201 Rainbow Cv

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse with questions or to schedule a showing! Well kept, clean, and refreshed home in a convenient location! Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath with a very flexible floor plan. You can have an eat in kitchen and a formal dining room or turn the formal dining room into an additional living area with plenty of space left over! Open concept kitchen/dining/living! New laminate wood flooring, new carpet, and new paint inside and out! High ceilings, beautiful cast stone gas fireplace, ceiling fans in all the rooms. Solid surface countertops in the kitchen with a large center island and stainless steel appliances! (NO REFRIGERATOR) Large master suite with stand up shower and soaking tub. Additionally, there is a bonus room off the master! You can use it as an office, crafts room, nursery, or just a quiet place to read and relax. Outside is a covered patio, a great metal Morgan shed that is wired for electric power tools, and an awesome pizza oven! Don't miss out!