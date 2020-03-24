1010 WOODLIEF TR

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1010 Woodlief Trail - 1034 Sq., Ft. - $1325.00 - 3-2-1 - 1034 Sq. Ft. - Duplex has vinyl plank throughout & carpet in bedrooms, kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, pantry closet w/ pass through bar to living room, fireplace in living room, all bedrooms are good sized w/nice closet space. Lots of shade provided by trees!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE2913095)