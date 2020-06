Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

GREAT HOUSE IN AN AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD! Family room w/ abundance of natural light. Kitchen w/ breakfast area, pantry & tons of cabinet space. Master w/ spacious vanity & fantastic storage space. The large backyard with covered patio is ready for you to entertain your family and friends! Pets subject to owner approval. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!