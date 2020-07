Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready. Beautiful, two-year-old townhome. Open floor plan, Master Bedroom upstairs and the other two bedrooms downstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded stainless appliances. Conveniently located in the heart of Richardson near 75, 635 and George Bush. Easy access to great dining and shopping and within walking distance to Buckingham Park. Move in ready! This is a must see and won't last long!

** refrigerator, washer, and dryer will stay.