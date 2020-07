Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome featuring 2-car garage, neutral tones ideal for any décor,. The master suite has walk in closet. Master bathroom has shower, dual sinks, & built in cabinets. The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with walk-in pantry, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! One additional bedroom and spacious living area complete this charming home. Fenced backyard w plenty of space for summer outdoor activities.