Richardson, TX
908 Sunningdale
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

908 Sunningdale

908 Sunningdale · No Longer Available
Location

908 Sunningdale, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This well Maintained and Upgraded house located in Richland Meadows is ready to move-in. Its high ceilings and large windows allow for lots of natural light to come in. The second living room can be used as an office or 4TH bedroom. Its very close to IH-635 & US75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Sunningdale have any available units?
908 Sunningdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 908 Sunningdale currently offering any rent specials?
908 Sunningdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Sunningdale pet-friendly?
No, 908 Sunningdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 908 Sunningdale offer parking?
No, 908 Sunningdale does not offer parking.
Does 908 Sunningdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Sunningdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Sunningdale have a pool?
No, 908 Sunningdale does not have a pool.
Does 908 Sunningdale have accessible units?
No, 908 Sunningdale does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Sunningdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Sunningdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Sunningdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Sunningdale does not have units with air conditioning.

