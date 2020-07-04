903 Rutgers Drive

Amenities

903 Rutgers Dr. Richardson, TX. 75081 - Charming ranch style one story home. Meticulously maintained. Recent updates include fresh paint, new flooring, and resurfaced countertops. Large rooms throughout, including a separate den in the back of the home for privacy. Galley eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room. Kitchen has beautiful oak cabinets, black appliances, including a refrigerator, double sinks, and plenty of windows. Large family room has built-in shelves and a wood burning fireplace. Garage has workbench. Large yard which is beautifully landscaped



