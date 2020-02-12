903 Dumont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome 4 bedroom, 2.1 baths in Richardson Heights, with 2 car attached garage. Polished hardwood floors in living room, dining room, family room and hallway. Family room features gas log fireplace with brick surround. Sliding glass doors lead to large fenced in yard. Nest Thermostat. Full Size WD Connections in utility. Updated kitchen with custom maple cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Fourth bedroom is a split bedroom, off of the kitchen. It is perfect for home office or guest room. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Master bath has updated shower and dual sink vanity. Great curb appeal, excellent floor plan with nicely landscaped yard and covered patio.